Oswestry theatre company hope for success with untraditional pantomime

Oswestry Musical Theatre Company is putting on four performances of Beauty and the Beast next month.

The pantomime will be staged at The Marches School on December 15, 16 and 17.

The fun and magical spin on a family favourite presents new characters including posh suitors Toff and Flop, jumpy Mr Shriek the Butler, two terrible dames Agnes and Agnetha, and the evil Wizard Demonica.

Director, Danielle Edwards says she has been part of the company for 17 years and not only is this the first year of being director but Danielle will be performing with her husband, six-year-old son, mum and dad.

She said: “I joined this company when I was seven and now I am 24. This is the first show I’ve directed and Beauty and the Beast is one of my favourite films so it just felt natural to choose. It is also great for both genders, there is a beast and a princess which appeals to everyone.

“It is such a nice group to be involved with and there is a big age range from six to someone whose 83-years-old.”

The Oswestry Musical Theatre Company is looking for volunteers to take up the role of backstage crew for the performance.

Four to six people over the age of 16 are required and would need to be available on the Saturday and Sunday matinees and Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as attending three technical rehearsals over the preceding week. If you are interested or for more information call 01691 657996.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are £12 for adults and £8 for children, and are available from R J Christian on Bailey Street in Oswestry or online at www.omtc.ticketsource.co.uk.