A superb day for Oswestry with a stunning 61-0 win

Northern Division - South Lancs and Cheshire

Division Two

Oswestry 61, Port Sunlight 0

Oswestry picked up their first home league victory in style on Saturday as they thrashed Wirral side Port Sunlight at Granville Park.

After some early exchanges, Oswestry got their first try when Gareth Ellis drove on before passing the ball to Guy Roberts, who fed Luca Owen-Youens to run in from 10 yards out to make it 5-0.

Andrew Merrett ran in his first try of the season and the Eagles’ second of the day when good Oswestry pressure forced Sunlight into mistakes, but again the kick was not converted – 10-0.

Port were dealt a blow when a player was forced to leave the pitch, and after a delay of nearly 10 minutes, Scott Smith drove from the rear of the scrum to the try line and with his power, could not be stopped from scoring Oswestry’s third unconverted try to make it 15-0.

Minutes later, Luca Owen-Youens ran in a wonderful try from more than 35 yards out, but the kick was missed and Oswestry led 20-0.

Through mistakes and poor indiscipline Oswestry were forced back into their own 22 for the first time in the match. However, captain Andrew Smith marshalled his troops to push the Eagles back into action.

Another long run by Luca Owen-Youens started the move for the fifth try and his hat-trick, continued by Roberts, assisted by Oswestry’s pack.

Merrett produced a quick pass to Luca Owen-Youens and from 15 yards out could not be stopped from making it 25-0, but again, no conversion as the break arrived.

The visitors kicked off the second half which was caught by James Booth who ran a good 15 yards back at Port passing the ball to Hugh Adams who carried on making progress into the visitors’ half.

Luca Owen-Youens made it four when he ran from the halfway line at pace, showing great strength knocking over Port players, but the theme of the day continued when the kick was missed for 30-0.

The visitors were dogged in their approach and made the Eagles work for their tries, but finally the pressure took its toll on the Port men.

Luca Owen-Youens ran in his fifth try of the afternoon, but finally managed to convert it to give Oswestry a 37-0 lead before adding another conversion, this time to Booth’s try to make it 44-0.

Nikola Nickolov grabbed his first try for Oswestry since joining the club at the start of the season to make it 49-0 after the kick was missed.

Tudor Jones, with two men on him, ran over to score Oswestry’s 10th try of the day as Connor Blair stood up to take the kick but just missed – 54-0.

Adams was just too strong to be stopped from scoring the 11th and final try of the afternoon, converted to make it 61-0 before the final whistle blew to put Sunlight out of their misery.

Oswestry now move up to seventh in the table with 29 points after their first home win of the season.