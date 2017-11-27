Councillors welcome boost to Oswestry market days

An increase in traders at Oswestry’s markets has been welcomed by councillors.

The town council agreed to expand its markets from the traditional Bailey Head site along Bailey Street earlier this year.

A report put to members last week revealed in the summer months there were around five traders visiting the Saturday Market, but that has jumped to 14 since the changes were introduced at the end of August with a high of 18 and 19 in October.

The Artisan Market, which has replaced the Farmers’ Market, held on the last Friday of the month, has also seen an increase with 23 traders in October – almost double what it was at the start of the year.

Figures for the Wednesday Market remain low, but had increased at the end of October.

Councillor Paul Milner, chairman of the Town Centre, Markets and Services Committee, said he believes the markets could soon be stretching into New Street.

He continued: “It looks like moving the market down the street has made a difference, especially to the Artisan Market.

“The markets on Wednesdays have been down, but hopefully by moving that down the street it will start to make a difference over the next six months.

“It’s an overall approach to support both the outdoor and indoor market, and I hope people will support them over Christmas.”