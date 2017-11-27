Market Drayton fire safety campaign is a success

A firefighter has run a campaign to make fire safety fun for children and it has been a success.

The campaign by Mark Smith, watch manager at Market Drayton Fire Station, sees safety messages on stones and then placed around the area in local parks, car parks and community facilities.

Mark’s campaign finished with a special “golden rock” being found by children in the grounds at Moreton Corbett Castle.

Children had been following the rock story on the fire and rescue service’s Facebook page which received more than 12,000 hits and likes. Clues to discover the golden rock were posted on the social media page.

The colourful messages read ‘Get out, stay out, call 999’, ‘Big or small, fire safety is for all’ and ‘Flames aren’t games’.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue logo was also added to the rocks.

Mark, a firefighter for 24 years, said: “I just thought it would be good to paint important fire safety messages for children to find on the rocks and hide them to make it fun.”

The golden rock was found by Sophia Moody, aged seven and brother Saul aged four from Bromsgrove and grandparents Dale and Lin Moody from Market Drayton.

The family have won a visit to the cinema and the golden rock is being used as a door stop at Dale and Lins home.

Pammy-Sue Jones, from the Prevention department at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We had a good response and it got children out into the fresh air. It means our fire safety messages have gone out in a fun and innovative way.”