Thankyou to Corwen's League of Friends

Hardworking leaders of the Orthopaedic Hospital’s League of Friends Corwen branch, Martin and Brenda Coggon recently dropped off a £1,000 donation to the offices in Gobowen.

The husband and wife team are staunch supporters of the organisation with Brenda the chairman of the Corwen branch and Martin being its secretary.

The donation was raised from charity events organised and supported by them with their team of helpers over recent months.

“I want to say thank you to all our branch leaders,” said Victoria Sugden, charity director for The League of Friends.

““Brenda and Martin are typical of the support and enthusiasm we receive and we are so indebted to them.”

A true advocate and great example for fundraising and voluntary work, Martin has recently been elected public governor, North Wales on the Council of Governors for the Orthopaedic Hospital.