Shropshire Council made over £2.6 million in parking charges and fines last year.

The new figures for 2016/17 were released by the RAC Foundation yesterday, ranking the unitary authority 80th in England for its parking revenue turnover.

Shropshire’s figures have dropped by just under £100,000 in the last 12 months when they were £2,751,000.

Across England the figure is 10 per cent higher than last year and £37m above what councils had forecast for the year.

However, the amount spent on parking operations by councils was also up two per cent year-on-year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “The upward path in profits is in part a reflection of the record number of cars and volume of traffic.

“The silver lining for drivers is that these surpluses must almost exclusively be ploughed back into transport and as any motorist will tell you there is no shortage of work to be done.

“We welcome the fact that councils are increasingly investing in technology to help make parking easier and less stressful.

“We urge motorists to take the time to read their own local authority’s parking report so they can see both the rationale for charges in their area and how the surplus is being spent.”

Earlier this month the figures for Wales revealed Wrexham had made £974,000 in 2016/17 – up by nine per cent.