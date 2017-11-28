Father Christmas' tour of Oswestry is revealed

Christmas is nearly upon us and is heralded every year with the town’s Christmas Parade organised by the Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club.

At the parade on Saturday, the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club will be entering their newly built sleigh and Father Christmas to be the final float in the parade.

For many of the nights in December Santa will be going around the town’s streets collecting for local organisations and other Rotary charities.

They are also grateful to a number of the town clubs and groups for their assistance with collection buckets to make this a real community effort.

n Below is Santa’s schedule but all times are approximate and may be changed due to the weather conditions.

Saturday, December 2: 1.30pm approx, Christmas Parade; B & M Bargains, 2-5pm.

Saturday, December 2: 5-9pm, Victoria Court, Victoria Road, Victoria Street, Edward Street, Lower Brook Street, Roft Street, Ferrers Road and Stewart Road.

Sunday, December 3: 5-9pm, Oak Drive, Fir Grove, Cherry Tree Drive, Hawthorne Grove, College Road up to crossroads with Hazel Grove.

Thursday, December 7: 6-9pm, Llys Road, Hazel Grove, Maple Avenue, Wilfred Owen Road, Middleton Road, Co-op, Owen Road, Aston Road, Longueville Drive, Smale Rise, Aston Way, Cabin Lane, Heritage Park Development, and adjoining estate.

Friday, December 8: 6-9pm, St Martins: Overton Road, School Lane, Bay Tree Avenue, Ellesmere Road, Marsland Close, Oakfield Close, Ellesmere Road, Firs Close, Cottage Lane, Cottage Fields, Homestead Avenue, Ellesmere Road and Ifton View.

Saturday, December 9: 10am-4pm, Stans Superstore, St Martins.

Saturday, December 9: 5-9pm, St Martins 2: Green Lane, Cherry Tree Drive, Willow Close, Laburnam Close, Juniper Close, Popular Close, Green Fields, New Ifton, Cedar Close, Green Lane, Church Lane, Trevor Avenue, Church Fields, Oak Drive, Garden Village.

Sunday, December 10: 5-9pm, Balmoral Crescent, Broadlands, Harlech Road, Windsor Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Unicorn Road, Co-op Cabin Lane, Greyfriars, Blackfriars, Chaucer Road, Middleton Road leading to Monkmoor Road, Mallory Road, Unicorn Road, Meadow Rise, Whitefriars.

Wednesday, December 13:, 6-9pm, Top Cambrian Drive, Gobowen Road, Coppice Drive, Watts Drive, Woodside, Old Fort Road, Caer Road, Lloyd Street, Hillside and Gatacre, Middleton Road West, Brookhouse Road, Powis Avenue, Plas Fynnon Estate.

Friday, December 15: 6-9pm, Castlefields, Albert Road, York Street, Oak Street, Oakhurst Road, Liverpool Road West, Vyrnwy Road, Liverpool Road.

Saturday, December 16: 10am until 4pm, Morrisons, Oswestry.

Saturday, December 16: 5-9pm, Morda/Village Hall – Belle Vue, Erw Wen, Lower Belle Vue, Weston Lane, Parker Leighton Way, The Ashes, Cae Onan, Old Mapsis Way, St Annes Drive, Old Mill Avenue, Glentworth Avenue, Glentworth Close, Croeswylan Lane, Croeswylan Close.

Sunday, December 17: 4-8pm, Park Avenue, Welsh Walls, Brynhafod Road, Llanforda Rise, Maserfield, Bentley Drive and Close, Mount Road, Hampton Rise, Highfawr Avenue, Oerley Way.

n It is a logistic resource issue for the club in getting sufficient collectors, someone to tow the sleigh and of course, Santa.

It is their first year doing this and even with the help of other groups to assist they just can’t resource the extra three evenings for Weston Rhyn, Gobowen and Whittington.

Rest assured they will make every effort to get Santa to these areas next year and for those who won’t be visited they ask you to take advantage of the tour stopping at B&M in Oswestry on December 2, Stans Supermarket in St Martins on December 9, and Morrisons in Oswestry on December 16.