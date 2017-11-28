Festive spectacular in store as Oswestry Christmas Music Live celebrates its 15th year

It’s one of the largest Christmas celebrations in Shropshire and this year promises to be a spectacular affair as Oswestry Christmas Music Live marks its 15th anniversary.

Held on the first Friday in December, it was created by the town council to give a festive boost to the night-time economy of the town.

Once again the 2017 event which takes place on Friday will include an assortment of entertainment. From enormous fairground rides – some of the best in the UK – positioned throughout the town centre, to the award-winning Porth-Y-Waen Silver Band who will play Christmas carols supported by various local choirs and musical groups.

There will be a huge music stage to support local talent on the Bailey Head and this year’s headline act are Like Minded, while street entertainers walk the town performing fire acts throughout the evening and new for this year are reindeers taking a break as they prepare for a busy night on December 24.

A synthetic ice rink is located on Festival Square where local schools are invited to have lots of skating fun, followed by the general public after 6pm. This was introduced a few years ago and has become an outstanding success.

As well as being open for late-night bargains, the Indoor Market is the home of Santa’s Grotto where children are invited to meet Santa in aid of the local Hope House charity, while a huge Christmas Market selling street food and Christmas gifts is set up along the main streets of the town and is incredibly popular.

To complete the celebrations there is a massive firework display at Cae Glas Park which always goes down well with the thousands of visitors who pack out the town every year.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Vince Hunt, said: “As you can imagine this has become a spectacular night which would rival any larger town and helps make Oswestry a special place for great events.

“Our event portfolio gets stronger each year and always includes a market element. With now have annual continental markets, a huge annual food festival as well as smaller events such as Dog Shows and Fun Days.

“The events themselves are essential to increase footfall and to make Oswestry the place to visit for a great shopping experience. We boast a strong selection of independent retailers who benefit from such events and the Town Council works closely with the Chamber of Commerce to make sure the events boost sales and have a positive effect on the town.”

So don’t miss Christmas Music Live on Friday from 6pm until 10pm.