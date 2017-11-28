Friends prepare to take on Ride the Night for cancer charities

Local ladies Jeanette Pierpoint and Tina Carter are preparing to take on a 100km bike ride in London in memory of their relative and friend.

The pair, from Bronygarth and Weston Rhyn, respectively, have signed up to Ride the Night in memory of Karen Pierpoint, who died in August 2015.

The fundraiser which takes place on May 5 begins at Royal Windsor Racecourse and twists its way along the River Thames through London, before returning to the start. Proceeds will go towards fighting female cancers.

As part of their fundraising efforts they will be hosting a Christmas Fair at the community yurt in Bronygarth on Saturday, December 2, from 4pm to 8pm.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeanette-pierpoint