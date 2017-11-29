Christmas Parade returns to Oswestry this Saturday

Oswestry’s weekend of festive fun continues on Saturday with the return of the Christmas Parade.

Hosted by the Borderland Rotary Club the parade is an established event in the town’s Christmas calendar and is enjoyed by hundreds of adults and children every year, while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Once again there will be numerous floats from groups and businesses, each with their own take on what makes a good theme. In the past we’ve seen everything from Disney characters to famous faces from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

And there’s also those who choose to walk the route, plus vintage vehicles.

Taking the rear is Father Christmas to keep everyone in check.

Of course everyone who takes part hopes to win the glory of being named ‘Best Float’. Other awards include ‘Best Walking Group’ and ‘Best Children’s Float’.

The judging begins at 10.15am at the Smithfield Cattle Market, while walking floats are judged at Victoria Road, under the mantle of the Mayor and Mayoress of Oswestry, which this year is Councillor Vince Hunt and his daughter, Amber, and with the number of entries increasing year-on-year – last year they had 57 entries – it’s an unenviable task.

But the Christmas Parade isn’t just for those taking part. Every year hundreds of people of all ages line the streets to watch the procession go by, cheer them on, and hope to grab a sweet or two being thrown from the floats.

For those wanting to enjoy this year’s parade it begins at the crossroads junction of Lower Brook Street and Church Street at 11am before proceeding along Church Street to the Cross where large vehicles split to go up Willow Street and Castle Street, and the rest of the parade continues along Cross Street, Leg Street, Beatrice Street (where large vehicles rejoin the Parade), Oswald Road then back along Cross Street and Church Street.