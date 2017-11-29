Councillors grant licence for festive nights at Oswestry's Townhouse

A temporary licence for Christmas nights at The Townhouse in Oswestry has been approved.

Owner Mike Scott had requested three temporary licences to supply alcohol, provide entertainment and provide late night refreshments on 17 dates between November 30 and December 3, December 6 and 11, and December 14 and 20, within a tipi that will be in the walled garden of the Willow Street premises.

They also requested temporary licences to cover live music events on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

An objection has been received from Shropshire Council’s environmental health officer because of the number of days and a similar event last year generating a complaint.

However, members of the Licensing Act Sub-Committee, who met last Tuesday, only needed to give to go-ahead to temporary licences covering six nights – every Friday and Saturday in December between 11pm and 1am.

Jessica Moores, from Shropshire Council’s public protection team, explained The Townhouse’s existing licence already permitted most of the proposed activities with the exception of regulated entertainment.