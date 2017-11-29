Suspected arson sees caravan destroyed in West Felton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a touring caravan was destroyed when a fire broke out in West Felton last Monday.

The caravan was in a layby on the Queen’s Head to West Felton road.

Firefighters from Oswestry were called out to the fire which broke out shortly before midnight and used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to put out the flames.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “The caravan is suspected to have been abandoned in the layby at some point over the weekend the fire is suspected to have been caused deliberately.

”Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3s of November 28. “

Information can also be given via the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.