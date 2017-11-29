Walk-in birth registration service launches at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A walk-in Birth Registration Service is now available in the Maternity Unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

The Shropshire Council service, which launched this week, will be available on Mondays and Thursdays between 9.30am and 12noon, and 12.45pm to 4pm.

It will be based in the main corridor before the Midwife Led Unit, which is accessible through the Ophthalmology entrance.

For those whose babies were born in the Shropshire Council area, they will be able to purchase birth certificates at a cost of £4 each. For those whose babies were born outside the Shropshire Council area, for example, in Telford and Wrekin, Powys and Staffordshire, parents will be able to make a declaration of particulars, but no certificate will be issued by the registrar.

Payment for the certificate should be made with the registration service where the baby was born.

Anthea Gregory-Page, deputy head of Midwifery at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs the RSH, said: “SaTH, in collaboration with Shropshire Council, is very pleased to announce that the registrar of births will be returning to Shrewsbury maternity once more.

“This newly-revised service will enable parents to have greater choice when it comes to registering the birth of their baby.”

Councillor Lee Chapman, Cabinet Member with responsibilities for Health at Shropshire Council, added: “I am really pleased that our registrar’s service has returned to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“Being able to register your baby at the hospital is far more convenient for the new parents.”

For more information about registering a birth in Shropshire, visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/births-and- marriages/register-a-birth/