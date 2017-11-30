College Christmas fair is a festive hit

North Shropshire College is celebrating the success its maiden Christmas fair, held at the Walford Campus near Baschurch.

The event saw a variety of stall holders exhibit their Christmas crafts and gifts, as well as a number of exciting festive activities including Santa’s Grotto, a raffle with a ‘be a keeper for a day’ animal experience prize, and festive Music from Mark ‘Macca’ Jones which proved popular with visitors.

A large selection of festive treats were also on offer, including mulled wine, mince pies, crêpes and a selection of tasty refreshments from the Vintage Horse Box catering company.

Organiser Penny Hardy said: “We are delighted with the success of the Christmas fair and would like to thank all those who attended.

“We would also like to say thank you to our stall holders and our Christmas events team, who helped to make the fair a very festive, fun and exciting experience for everyone.

“We hope to build on the success of the first ever fair next Christmas”.