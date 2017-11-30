Falls on Orthopaedic Hospital ward reduce by 50 per cent

The number of falls on a ward at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen has reduced by 50 per cent in the last year.

Lorna Edwards, ward manager of Sheldon Ward, explained the ward had historically had the most falls and so changes have been made to tackle the issue.

These include safety huddles, slipper socks and falls sensor.

The ward also has a bay-watch in which patients most at risk of falling are placed together.

Speaking to the hospital’s Board of Directors yesterday, she said the work has been “extremely positive” and currently the ward has gone 43 days without a fall with the longest between falls since the changes standing at 96 days.

Director of Nursing, Bev Tabernacle, said the changes are now being rolled out across the hospital’s medical and surgical departments.