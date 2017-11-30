Junior footballers in Llanfyllin receive £1,200 grant

Llanfyllin Junior Football Club has received more than £1,200 to help develop grassroots sport.

Over £22,000 has been handed out to over a dozen sporting organisations across Powys made available through the Sportlot Community Chest, the Sports Council for Wales National Lottery funded grant aid scheme.

The Llanfyllin club received £1,277 for equipment and coach education.

Cllr Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Sports Development, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to award these grants to the 15 clubs, which will help them thrive and make a difference to sport and physical activity in their area.”

Sports and physical groups in Powys are being urged by Powys County Sports Development Team to take advantage of the grants scheme worth up to £1,500 to help contribute to creating thriving clubs which will continue to create opportunities through enterprise and innovation.

Cllr Powell added: “With £90,000 available for this financial year, I’m urging organisations to submit applications so they don’t miss out on this grant funding.”

The next deadline for applications is Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

For further information contact the council’s Sport Development Team on 01686 614060 or email angela.williams@powys.gov.uk

Application forms can be downloaded from the Sport Wales website www.sportwales.org.uk