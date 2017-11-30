Over 200 firearms handed in during West Mercia campaign

Officers from West Mercia Police are thanking members of the public for their support after a two-week firearms surrender campaign led to more than 220 weapons being handed in.

Police stations across West Mercia policing areas with Shrewsbury Police Station seeing 40 weapons surrendered.

The campaign, which ended on Sunday, gave anyone with a firearm the opportunity to surrender it at their local designated police station.

A total of 228 firearms and 93 lots of ammunition have been surrendered across Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire.

All of these have now been made safe and most of them will be taken away to be cut up and melted down. Exceptionally rare weapons or those with high historical value may be donated to a museum.

Deputy chief constable Amanda Blakeman said: “We’ve had a great public response to the firearms surrender and I’d like to thank everyone who played their part in the initiative.

“Although we don’t have a significant gun crime problem within our policing areas, every weapon has the potential to fall into the wrong hands and thanks to this support, 228 firearms have now been taken out of circulation.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who handed in weapons or ammunition during this time. It is great to see that there are so many people as committed as we are to making our communities even safer and protecting people from harm.”

West Mercia Police and Commissioner John Campion added: “By reducing the number of weapons in our area, our communities are safer and feel safer. I am pleased that the public have actively supported the police by taking part in this surrender.

“While we are fortunate that any kind of gun crime is rare in our communities, I am committed to ensuring West Mercia Police have the resources to continue to protect the public.”

The campaign may be over but if anyone has any concerns regarding firearms in the community they should call the 101 non-emergency number or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website - www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Members of the public are still able to hand in any firearms or ammunition they no longer want. This can be done at your local designated police station - please call 101 for more information.