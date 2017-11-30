Thieves steal car after taking keys from St Martins home

Police are appealing for information after a car key burglary in St Martins.

The incident happened overnight between 10pm on Saturday, November 25 and 11am, the following morning, when the vehicle was taken from a driveway in Church Lane.

Police believe the car was stolen using keys that were in the house.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicle was later found abandoned on the road just outside Welshampton.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 0336s 261117.

Police are also investigating a separate incident in which a grey Audi Quatro (vrn R44 DAJ) was stolen from Oak Drive at around 9pm on Friday, November 24 using keys from the owner’s house.

The information number is 0779s 241117.