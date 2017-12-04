Morda C Of E Primary School confirmed for another ten years

The demountable building at the Primary School in Morda has its immediate future confirmed.

Permission for the school to continue to operate for a further period of ten years was granted by Oswestry Rural Parish Council.

It was also stated by the Council that the temporary structure should be replaced with a permanent one when they have the money.

The school is on the west side of the B5069 road at the southern end of Morda.

The building will be removed and the land re-instated on September 30 2027.