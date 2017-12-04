Oswestry's Steve Roberts represents Wales at international event

Oswestry Olympian Steve Roberts was once again representing Wales at the British and Irish Masters International Cross Country recently.

He travelled to Derry in Northern Ireland and faced tough competition, but ran well to achieve creditable results in both the Male 50-64 and Male 60-64 categories.

In the M50-64 he came 67th out of 69 runners in 35 minutes and 29 seconds – the winner was Ben Reynolds representing England, who crossed the line in 28 minutes and 28 seconds.

While in the M60-64 he came 28th out of 20 runners with first place going to Ireland’s Martin McDonald in 30 minutes and 19 seconds.