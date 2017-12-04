West Felton Youth Club receives silver award

West Felton Youth Club have been awarded a silver level award for providing a learning environment for young people.

The award is issued by the Shropshire Youth Association and recognises and encourages young people to work with others and share responsibility.

Recently at the SYA AGM Tracy Roberts was awarded her level two qualification in youth work and an Adult leaders award for her commitment and dedication to West Felton Youth Club.

Tracy said: “It is a fantastic achievement as we have only been running for two and a half years.”

The Youth Club is open to ages 10 – 16, any enquiries please call Tracy on 01691 610140.