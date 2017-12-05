Ellesmere Primary School overjoyed as Santa signs up for festive parade

Santa Claus has generously agreed to take time out of his busy schedule to spread festive cheer through Ellesmere on Thursday, December 21.

Despite having their hands full with wrapping presents and feeding up reindeer so close to the big day, he and his elves will pop over from Lapland in what is a massive coup for Ellesmere Primary School.

Father Christmas will set out from the Elson Road school at 7.30am and travel on a loop through the town, collecting pupils along the way and delivering them safely back in time for their final fun-filled day of term.

Headteacher Andrew Everett said: “We’re extremely grateful to Santa and his elves for agreeing to spare us an hour of their precious time to sprinkle seasonal spirit around the town.

“We know he’s in huge demand at this time of year, and it’s a real honour for us. We hope he and Mrs Claus know how much our children appreciate it.

“We’re fortunate to have them back, because we put on the parade last year and it was a huge success.

“There were a few surprised faces to see us, but it’s safe to say we brightened up everyone’s morning and we hope to do the same again this time around!

“We love the chance to dress up and have fun and we hope we can spread a little festive cheer to the people of Ellesmere.”

The extravaganza will end a very important year for the school on a high.

Ellesmere Primary became part of North West Academies Trust just over 12 months ago, and that sparked a motivated and ambitious drive to make significant improvements across the board.

Many positive changes have already been implemented to enhance pupils’ learning experience – and even more is in the pipeline for 2018.

Mr Everett added: “Everyone involved with the school has worked extremely hard this year to deliver an improvement programme that has brought the children lots of new experience and exciting opportunities both in-and-out of the classroom.

“Next year will bring more big changes for us. We’re bidding for funding to renovate the buildings and grounds, and we have a new parent and teacher association which is working extremely hard to raise money for additional play equipment.”

The school’s next big fundraising event is a Christmas fair, brimming with ideal stocking fillers as well as activities for children, on Friday, December 8 (3.30pm).