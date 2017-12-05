Elves are having fun at the Orthopaedic Hospital

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Orthopaedic Hospital thanks to The League of Friends.

Patients, visitors and staff are receiving a most festive welcome as they arrive thanks to League of Friends retail manager, Toniann Darlington, who in her own free time, has painstakingly created a spectacular vision of seasonal fun on the front windows of the hospital entrance.

“The windows give such a lovely Christmas atmosphere to our hospital entrance,” says Victoria Sugden, charity director to The League of Friends to Orthopaedic.

“We are enormously proud of Toniann’s artistic skills which are breathing even more fun into our Christmas events.”

Visible from inside and out, the windows are giving great pleasure to everyone who sees them and are generating a cheerful start to celebrations at the hospital.

Toniann has also decorated the windows in the Paediatric department and Spinal injuries unit.

The League of Friends is currently searching for more volunteers. If you have some spare time, please contact Victoria Sugden on 01691 404401/404527 or e-mail league.friends@rjah.nhs.uk