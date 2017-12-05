Road collision in Ellesmere

Four fire crews were called to a road traffic collision at Whitemere, near Ellesmere this morning.

The call at 7.51am was to a car that had left the road.

No-one was injured and the vehicle was made safe by firefighters from Ellesmere and Wellington using small gear.

The previous evening firefighters from Ellesmere were called to the A528 in Ellesmere after a car had ended up on its roof.

The crew was called out at 7.56pm but again no-one was trapped and there were no injuries.