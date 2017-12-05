The Scott Ruscoe Column: Guardiola, Rooney and manager merry-go-round

You can look at the incident involving Pep Guardiola and Nathan Redmond last week, where the Manchester City boss was seen remonstrating with the Southampton man, albeit positively, two ways.

It shows how enthusiastic he is and it shows his character, that he’s very touchy-feely with his players and he could be saying you’re a top player and I wouldn’t mind having you.

But on the flip side, he could be having a go saying you’re a good player, go and express yourself. Redmond has replied by saying ‘I’ve got to do what the manager tells me to do against you’.

It was very nearly the right thing to do. It was 2-1 with a 96th minute winner from Raheem Sterling so Southampton nearly pulled a draw off, so it’s from both sides really.

Then you can say they’re the closest to getting a point – obviously after Everton did and Huddersfield came close last week too. He was saying that Redmond is a great player but get your finger out and express yourself.

I think Guardiola does get away with some stuff, because of who he is and compared to Jose Mourinho. He’s been a user of mind games, the way he’s set his teams up just to get results whereas Pep’s teams play attractive free flowing football.

He seems to be flying and he does seem to be getting his own way too. Guardiola is used to big clubs and having the money to make the signings and plays football in a certain that people love to watch.

So yeah, he gets away with a lot. People look at him talking to Redmond and that his enthusiasm is infectious. But Mourinho is dour; look at his reaction to the Ashley Young goal at Watford.

The camera panned in on him – he was being abrupt with the coaches, telling them to sit down, but that’s his way isn’t it? Whereas Guardiola is down the pitch running for a 96th minute winner.

He’s hugging everyone, wearing his heart on his sleeve. Some people don’t like Jose, but I just love both for the impact they’ve had on the game over the last decade.

Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick goal for Everton against West ham, where he struck the ball first time from the half-way line to score, was incredible. To strike the ball at that pace and with so much accuracy, it’s obviously one of the best goals you’ll see.

He’s scored all kinds of goals, such as his amazing overhead scissor kick against Manchester City for United, and this was probably equal because of its timing. He and Everton really needed it.

Rooney has scored so many good goals, like the volleys he grabbed when he was a youngster, so for him to say the West Ham goal was the best he’s ever scored, must be something. It’s certainly one of the best I’ve ever seen.

It stayed hit – the ball didn’t move. Sometimes there’s a bit of curve on it or it swerves, but Rooney hit it so true and central that the power of it was phenomenal.

I think that was his best performance for Everton since coming back. He was deeper and he was still trying to do things that were not quite coming off, such as long balls and switching play.

But you can’t fault those three goals and the rest of his performance. A new manager coming in might have the right effect on Rooney and help him find his best form.

He wasn’t taken out of the side for the next game and set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the second goal against Huddersfield on Saturday. If he gets a run of games under Sam Allardyce and finds his best position in the team, who knows?

I’m sure Big Sam will have a plan of where he wants Glyfi Sigurdsson and Rooney to play. I like the appointment of Big Sam for Everton – I like him and the teams he’s had.

He’s been a pioneer of strength and conditioning, using sports science and was ahead of the game 20 years ago. I think it’s a good one for Everton, at this time, to get them back to where they need to be.

But for the long term? I don’t know. Over the last few weeks, they went quite low and if they had continued with David Unsworth, they could have got a bit lower.

But he will give them structure and might be able to make a few signings in January and I think give him a go.

The managerial merry-go-round is up-and-running again, with the appointment of Alan Pardew at West Brom and David Moyes at West Ham. I saw a a fact on Twitter the other day that these teams, including Crystal Palace, are just swapping the same managers.

Pardew is like marmite. There’s lots in the game who love him or hate because of the character he is. But people say that he’s a good coach if he can get the right singings in and players on board, buying into his way of thinking.

But I think he does rub people up the wrong way, thinks he knows better than everyone else. He was an ok footballer, but sometimes he thinks he’s better than what he was.

Pardew has a decent record but it’s probably just another safe appointment. Is he going to do so much better than Tony Pulis? The football will probably be more attractive but I don’t think Pulis has ever been relegated.

I think the West Brom fans got Pulis the sack because of the murmurings that the football wasn’t great and they were fed up with it. If the fans were saying it was going on too long,t hen there’s no coming back from that.

Will it be enough for West Brom – who knows? Pardew is a decent appointment but I just think that it’s another turn of the merry-go-round of Moyes, Pardew, Roy Hodgson, even Sam Allardyce.

We’ve spoken before about whether coaches are getting a chance. What’s Sean Dyche, who has taken Burnley to sixth this year, got to do? There’s coaches in the Championship, such as Sheffield United’s Chris Wilding, but the money involved in the Premier League means owners are worried about relegation.

That’s stopping them from going inexperienced young but good managers and going safe with these big names.