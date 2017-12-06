Oswestry chairman hopes for Oswestry presence as Morda Road granted Shropshire clash

Oswestry Cricket Club chairman Chris Wiseman believes the decision to award the Morda Road club a Shropshire game is as a result of their hard work.

The minor county will host Wales in what could be a viewed as a derby clash at Oswestry in August after Shropshire announced their itinerary for the 2018 season.

Wiseman is also hoping that the Morda Road side, who sealed promotion to Division One of the Birmingham League on the last day of the 2017 season, will be able to cheer home players on.

“It’s great news that the county have chosen Oswestry to host a three-day game – it must be five or six years since we last hosted one,” he said.

“It’s reward for all the hard work that is put in by everyone at the club. We have great facilities and it’s always great to showcase them.

“Let’s hope the weather is good and there are few Oswestry lads in the team.”

Wales will make the trip to Morda Road between August 19-21, while Shropshire will begin the season with a home tie at Whitchurch’s Heath Road against Herefordshire in the first round of the revamped Unicorns Trophy on Sunday, April 29.

The trophy is now a straight knockout competition.

The winners of the match at Heath Road will be away to Staffordshire in the second round on Sunday, May 20. A new Unicorns T20 competition will be introduced this season, with Shropshire looking to progress from a five-team group.

The county will host Oxfordshire at Shrewsbury on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 and Buckinghamshire at Whitchurch on Sunday, June 17.

Shropshire will also have T20 away group games against Berkshire at Wargrave on Sunday, May 6 and Herefordshire at Colwall on Sunday, May 27.

The four group winners will go forward to take part in the finals day to be played at Wormsley later in the season.

Shropshire will begin their three-day campaign in the Unicorns Championship against Cheshire at Shifnal from June 24-26.

Three successive away games will follow against Herefordshire at Eastnor between July 8-10, Berkshire at Finchampstead from July 22-24 and Dorset at Bournemouth between August 5-7, and Devon at Bridgnorth between September 2-4.

Shropshire’s popular annual hospitality day, the Pure Telecom Challenge, will take place at Wrekin College on Thursday, July 5.