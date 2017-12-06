Oswestry's Bailey Head pub is honoured at brewery awards

An Oswestry pub has been honoured by Peterborough-based brewery Oakham Ales.

The Bailey Head was named one of 20 pubs in the country selling 75 or more brewers barrels, or 21,000 pints of Oakham products over the past year.

Husband and wife owners, Grace Goodlad and Duncan Borrowman, collected a trophy and certificate from Oakham’s managing director Adrian Posnett and head brewer Alex Kean at an awards dinner at the Brewery Tap in Peterborough.

They were the only new recipient of the award this year.

Grace said: “Duncan and I would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have put The Bailey Head on the map since we opened.

“If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here to collect this, it is a shame we couldn’t get them all along to receive this with us!

“We will be proudly displaying the certificate and trophy in the pub, alongside our awards from the Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale.”

Oakham Ales managing director, Adrian Posnett, added: “It was wonderful to catch up with a number of pubs across the country who have supported Oakham over the years as well as meeting pubs who qualified for this event for the first time.

“This is my favourite event of the year.

“It’s always an incredibly special evening where we get to say a big thank you to those who have, and continue to, support us by putting Oakham Ales in pride of place in their pubs.”

The win comes on the back of The Bailey Head being named the Most Dog Friendly Pub in the West Midlands.

They were up against some stiff competition from pubs across the country in the DogBuddy competition and at one time were top of the national leaderboard thanks to public votes.