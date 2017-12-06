Torrential rain doesn't put of Oswestry Olympian's conquering cross-country team

After the torrential rain of Llandudno, it was onto another cold and wet event at Bangor cross country for race number three in the North Wales Cross Country Series.

Sarah Greaves showed her pedigree to finish first in the F60, and as a team the ladies packed well with seven runners in the top 50.

The men also battled well, with a first start of the season from Mike Kirk, who finished eighth in the M55, while Tom Heard, Pete Jones and Tim Tansley also worked well together, and Brian Rothera and Julian Morgan-Ayres also finished within the top 50.

Results: Men’s Team, third overall and third in the Masters’ series; Ladies’ Team, second overall and first in the Masters’ series.

Individual (overall/category): Leonie Keeling 22nd, 3rd F35; Jacqui Gears 25th, 3rd F40; Lou Williams 33rd, 6th F35; Amy Penn 38th, 10th SL; Tania Brandon 46th, 3rd F50; Yvonne Hill 48th, 4th F50; Susie Hancock 49th, 3rd F55; Victoria Hall 62nd, 10th F35; Sarah Morgan-Ayres 72nd, 12th F35; Ashling Donohoe-Harrison 73rd, 16th SL; Sarah Greaves 79th, 1st F60; Jo Biffen 80th, 19th SL; Kelly Clarke 100th, 16th F40.

Tom Heard 21st, 3rd F35; Pete Jones 22nd, 4th M40; Tim Tansley 29th, 4th M45; Julian Morgan-Ayres 30th, 14th SM; Brian Rothera 44th, 6th M45; Steve Roberts 84th, 4th M60; Mike Kirk 108th, 8th M55; Craig Case 110th, 37th SM; Lee Barnfield 138th, 19th M40.