2018 set to be exciting year as College agree merger

North Shropshire College (NSC) and Herefordshire and Ludlow College have agreed to seek a merger.

The proposed merger will enable students in both communities to benefit from good quality education, availability of a broader range of courses and facilities, and it will secure a sustainable and prosperous future.

The merged college will maximise the opportunities of being a major regional educational provider.

Gillian Richards, chair of governors at NSC, said: “NSC’s governors are unanimous in the decision to join Herefordshire and Ludlow College. The merged organisation will offer more for all our students, communities, businesses and other key stakeholders. I look forward to the exciting developments ahead.”

Igor Andronov, chair of governors at Herefordshire and Ludlow College added:”This is very good news. I am looking forward to working in close partnership with North Shropshire College to secure a bright future for the students, who I believe will stand to benefit from this merger.

“My personal involvement in previous successful mergers with Herefordshire and Ludlow College convinces me that we have much to offer to the future of North Shropshire College.”

Both colleges will now work together, with the support of the Government’s Treasury Transaction Unit, towards achieving the merger, aiming to complete in 2018.