Aldi gives away surplus food this Christmas

The supermarket brand Aldi is offering local organisations the opportunity to receive surplus food from their stores on the afternoon of Christmas Eve until December 27.

The levels of food available will vary from the individual store, however estimations of around 20-30 crates is expected from each store.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We have contacted a number of registered charities around the country to discuss donating surplus food after our stores close on Christmas Eve.

“To help us to maximise donations, we are also encouraging registered charities that specialise in food donations to contact energyandenvironment@aldi.co.uk before December 8 to apply.”

Aldi will have a variety of good quality surplus food products and it is essential that your organisation is able to collect.

CHALK in Oswestry has already applied and feels it is a great help for the community.

Gemma Cassin, manager at CHALK said: “CHALK supports people living in poverty and those who are homeless so the surplus food from Aldi will help with our community Christmas Day. We have a lot of people to feed and we want to make sure everyone is fed. Especially over Christmas.”

If you are interested and want to apply, contact Aldi on 182771 1800 or email energyandenvironment@aldi.co.uk with your group name, main contact name and number, the store postcode you would like to collect from and the products you would like.