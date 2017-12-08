More warnings issued as heavy snow is due to hit Shropshire

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys today, after Highways England issued a severe weather alert for the North West and West Midlands major roads.

Snow fall of between 2-5cms is predicted but with gusty winds there will be some drifting causing travel disruption throughout the day, and giving rise to increased journey times.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

The Met Office has also prolonged its severe weather warning until Sunday night.

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “With snow in the forecast it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about. With the latest weather information for your area you will be able better prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”