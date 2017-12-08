Oswestry Health Group meeting cancelled first time in 10 years

The Oswestry Health Group meeting has been cancelled for the first time in over 10 years because of the bad weather.

Owen Paterson is also disappointed to hear the Guide Dogs blindfold walk that he was going to be involved with today has been cancelled.

He post on social media: “I’m disappointed we had to postpone Oswestry Health Group meeting for the first time in over 10 years due to bad weather. Will rearrange future date early next year.

“I’m also disappointed the Guide Dogs blindfold walk in Oswestry had to be postponed due to bad weather. Looking forward to rearranging to learn more about assistance dogs and the difficulties their owners face.”