Snow wrecks Oswestry and Whitchurch weekend sports programme

The heavy snowfall has caused chaos with the weekend’s sports programme.

Even the all-weather pitch at The Venue couldn’t save things – it may be able to withstand as much rain as Mother Nature wants to throw at it, but several inches of the white stuff is a different matter…

FC Oswestry’s North West Counties League against Silsden was called off this morning because of the amount of snow on the pitch.

“It’s the first home game we have had to call off for a very long time,” said the club.

The New Saints of Oswestry were due to play at Bala at tea-time in a game scheduled to be showed live on S4C.

But a morning pitch inspection put paid to that, too.

Whitchuch Alport appealed to supporters to turn up in force at Yockings Park to try to save their game against REMYCA – they felt the pitch was playable under the blanket of snow.

And although people armed with shovels did their best – even the team managers joined in – but the end it was in vain.

The roads around the ground were still icy so the game was called off because of worries of the safety of supporters.

“The inevitable decision came with snow still falling at Yockings this morning – we had no chance,” said a spokesman.

“Approach roads and spectator safety was a factor in the referee’s decision.

“It was an enormous task to get the pitch ready – but we tried.”

Oswestry Rugby Club called off tomorrow’s junior and mini games, and the under-15 and under-16 games against Ellesmere Port were also cancelled.

Amateur golfers faced a bleak weekend, too, with courses closed.