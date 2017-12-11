Disruption to bus and rail services – a full list of operating services

Passengers are urged to keep an eye on bus and train services in the area as snow causes further disruption.

Trains to and from Gobowen and Chirk stations also experiencing delays, while Arriva has warned bus passengers of delays to the service, with some suspensions to certain routes.

The conditions had seen some services cancelled over the weekend, but Arriva Midlands West posted on its Facebook that bus services from Oswestry depot will still be running.

A statement on their Facebook updated an hour ago said: “Depot teams are assessing road conditions at the moment but we plan to run services via main roads only until conditions improve. Please expect delays to some services.”

Buses running from Oswestry:

2 Oswestry – Gobowen – Wrexham - Operating but not serving Lodgevale or Plas Madoc Estate

2A Oswestry - Weston Rhyn - Wrexham - Operating but not serving Chirk Green or Plas Madoc Estate

2B Cefn Mawr - Plas Isaf - Wrexham - Suspended until further notice

2C Wrexham – Ruabon – Cefn Mawr - Only operating between Wrexham & Ruabon due to conditions of roads in Plas Madoc/Bro Gwilym (Cefn Mawr)

53 Oswestry to Ellesmere – Operating normally

576 Oswestry to Shrewsbury - Operating but not serving Kinnerley, Weston Lullingfield or Yeaton

400 Oswestry to Aston Way - Cabin Lane and College Road only

402 Oswestry to Balmoral Crescent – Middleton Road, Cabin Lane and Windsor Road only

403 Oswestry to Llanforda Rise – Suspended until further notice

404 - Oswestry to Vyrnwy Road - Suspended until further notice

70 Oswestry to Shrewsbury – Operating but not serving Knockin Campsite

X70 Oswestry to Shrewsbury – Operating normally.

