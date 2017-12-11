Last chance to attend Oswestry to Wem powerline consultation events

The final public consultation events will take place next week on plans to create a new powerline between Oswestry and Wem.

SP Energy Network officials will be on hand to discuss the proposed 132,000-volt powerline at Cockshutt Memorial Hall on Tuesday between 2.30pm and 6.30pm, and at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre on Wednesday, between 4pm and 8pm.

The new electrical circuit will provide a boost to business growth and residential properties across north Shropshire.

The consultation events form part of a 10-week public consultation which runs until February 2.

Documents and maps with more information can be found at Wem Library, Oswestry Library, Ellesmere Library, Whitchurch Library, Shropshire Council Planning Department at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, and Oswestry Town Council at The Guildhall in Oswestry.

Alternatively visit www.spenergynetworks.co.uk