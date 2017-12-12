Former Ellesmere library sold

The former Ellesmere library, Fullwood House on Victoria Street has been sold for £175,000.

Shropshire Council put Fulwood House on the market after the library relocated to the town’s former cottage hospital building in Trimpley Street.

The library has been its new home since June 27 and has formed part of ‘Our Space’.

The Grade Two listed building was auctioned by commercial property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton.

In the planning section of the website states ‘the vacant ground floor may suit a variety of residential or commercial uses.’

Any proposals that are put forward are subject to planning permission as the property is Grade two listed and lies within the Ellesmere Conservation Area.

The former three-storey library has six rooms and there is thought to be five bathrooms but it has not been inspected internally.