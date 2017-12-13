Flood alert for River Vyrnwy

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Vyrnwy.

Pant, Llanmynech, Maesbrook and possibly Morda are all at risk of being affected because of the recent snow melting and more rain is forecast for today through into tomorrow.

