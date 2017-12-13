Oswestry family and friends raise thousands of pounds in memory of auctioneer

A cheque of almost £22,000 has been presented to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) by Oswestry fund-raisers.

Stephen Powell, an Oswestry auctioneer and estate agent when he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2012.

He continued to raise money to fund research for cancer until he lost his own battle against cancer in 2014, having raised over £16,000.

Julie Powell, an SaTH nurse, continued the fundraising efforts started by her brother, and this week has presented a cheque of £21,191.74 to the Trust’s endoscopy unit where Stephen was treated.

Julie said: “My brother was diagnosed in 2012, and the first thing that he did when he was diagnosed was start the Stephen Powell Cancer Research Fund.

“He underwent radical treatment but unfortunately lost his battle on December 1, 2014 – hence why we are presenting the cheque on his anniversary.

“Stephen wanted to help the people of Shropshire and Powys so if they were ever diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, the money would go towards diagnosis and treatment.”

She added: “Stephen was an auctioneer and estate agent, and so was well-known by the people in Oswestry and the surrounding districts. They have given a lot of the money and we are repaying them for their kindness, because they would benefit from the equipment that the money is going towards.

“My brother would be extremely touched by the amount of money raised and so pleased that it is going to such a beneficial service.”

Delighted with the sum of money that was raised, Dr Mark Smith commented: “The endoscopy team at SaTH is very grateful for all the work the Stephen Powell Cancer Research Fund has done in his memory to raise this spectacular sum.

“This will be invaluable in helping us develop new services for patients with upper gastrointestinal problems, such as swallowing difficulties.

“One service we are keen to introduce is nasoendoscopy, a new form of endoscopy which is more comfortable for patients, and has several advantages over the standard diagnostic test. Although the service will require more funding to be established, this very generous donation brings us much closer to achieving it in the near future.”