Over 4,000 tonnes of salt helps to keep motorists on Shropshire's roads

More than 4,000 tonnes of salt has been used to keep roads clear across Shropshire since Thursday.

Shropshire Council confirmed today that all main routes are now open and largely free of snow and ice, with the only closure at Coundarbour, south of Shrewsbury, which is because of a vehicle striking a bridge and knocking the parapets into the brook.

A council spokesperson said: “We are still experiencing problems with trees and that is likely to remain the case for the next few days. Trees have become damaged due to the weight of snow on them.”

Teams are also out in force clearing footways with focus now turning to estate roads, replenishing salt bins, with support from local farmers and contractors who are working on rural roads.

The spokesperson added: “The problem with the minor network is that salt needs to be trafficked to be effective and where there are few vehicle movements it will take a while to work.”

They continued: “Since Thursday night we have treated all main routes at least 15 times, most between 18-20 times.

“Secondary routes have all been treated, most between six and nine times.

“We have used 3,986 tonnes of salt through our main gritting fleet and well over 4,000 tonnes when you add in that supplied to, and used by, our farmers and contractors.”