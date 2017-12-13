Snow causes bin collection delays in Powys

Residual waste collections will take place two days later than usual for Powys households due a collection this week, the county council has confirmed.

Powys County Council suspended recycling and waste collections on Monday and Tuesday because of the substantial snowfall over the weekend.

The authority will now move residual waste collections back by two days for all households in the county and began collecting this morning.

However, this week’s recycling and food waste collections have been suspended and will not be collected.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling, said: “The substantial snowfall has disrupted waste and recycling collections across the county. Although collections were suspended for two days this week, our waste and recycling collection staff were redeployed to help clear snow from the county’s roads.

“Residual waste collections due this week will be running two days later than planned. So Monday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so on with Friday’s collection taking place on Sunday, December 17.

“However, there will be some parts of the county we may not be able to get to because of the road conditions. We will try and collect from those areas when road conditions improve.

“To help us concentrate on the residual waste collections, we have decided to suspend recycling and food waste collections for this week so we are asking households to hold onto it and put it out for collection next week.

“We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause for householders. We will make every effort to restore our waste collections back to normal as soon as we can.”