The flood alert which was issued yesterday is still in effect.

At 9.15am today the level at the Llanymynech Gauge was 3.61 metres and falling.

The level at the Maesbrook Gauge was 1.32 metres and steady.

A peak level of between 5.3 and 5.5 metres is expected to occur at midday and roads could be affected by flooding.

Ice will also form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely.