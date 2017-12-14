Oswestry Balloon Festival to return in 2018 with a new town centre venue

Oswestry Balloon Festival is set to grow into a weekend extravaganza after the town council stepped in.

A parade, live music, a food and drinks court, fun fair and a continental market are all planned after the authority was approached by organisers Lindstrand, Cloud Nine Balloons and Wrexham-based charity Nightingale House Hospice.

It comes after they parted ways with the British Ironwork Centre which hosted the 2017 festival in August.

David Preston, clerk to the town council, said it provides “an opportunity” for the town.

He continued: “Oswestry is, by reputation, a balloon hotspot and the two balloon companies have an interest in promoting an event within the town itself that could be expanded into a much wider community event.”

Mr Preston added: “The intention is to use Cae Glas Park with 25 balloons being available over the weekend. There will be flight demonstrations and exhibitions from the park over two days and the commitment is that entry to the park will be free of charge.”

Prior to 2017, the balloon festival in aid of Nightingale House Hospice, was held in Llangollen and built up a big reputation.

This year’s event raised more than £25,000 for the charity and included more than 50 balloons over the weekend and a spectacular night glow event with balloons lit up at dusk.

The initial plans, which members of Oswestry Town Council will discuss on Monday night, also include balloons flying out of the park on the Friday evening.

Mr Preston noted: “This provides an opportunity for a significant new event for the town centre in 2018.

“It would be an attraction in Cae Glas Park and it would also offer an opportunity for a free event for the public and visitors.”