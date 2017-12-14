Oswestry Team Tennis 'predict the future' of clubhouse with fun sport games

Oswestry Team Tennis have come up with a novel way of raising funds for a much-needed new clubhouse – predict the sporting year of 2018.

The club, based in Cae Glas Park, is running a competition that will cover the whole sporting calendar, costing just £10 per team, starting the Australian Open in January and finishing with BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.

Clive Knight, from the tennis club, says he hopes a number of families, friends and clubs come together to play and support.

“This challenge is an opportunity to have fun with your friends and family forecasting the results and winners of sports events over the coming year, right through to the middle of next December when the BBC hold its Sports Personality of the Year competition,” he said.

“Predicting winners or places will be challenging, and watching your progress through the league table will also be exciting but at times frustrating.

“For example, there will be topical questions about the Rugby Six Nations, Wimbledon and the Winter Olympics. We strongly recommend that you come together with the family over the Christmas break to enjoy the discussion and disagreements as to who will do what or how many in 2018.

“The purpose of the competition is to raise funds for our clubhouse which is now very much needed, and for people to have fun selecting answers and seeing how they progress through the year.

“It costs just £10 to enter. Please note people external to the club will also be invited to take part.”

Events in the predictions spreadsheet include the Commonwealth Games, the World Cup, the Grand National and where Shrewsbury Town will finish in League One.

However, some of the answers will be more guesswork than expertise but with all funds going towards the building of a new clubhouse, and with potential family pride at stake, it’s a great way to raise money.

There will be prizes of £50 for the highest points accumulated, £25 for second while third and fourth will receive £10.

Anyone wishing to get involved can email Clive for an excel entry form from clive.knight182@hotmail.co.uk, where entries can be returned or hard copies can be mailed to Dudleston Grange, Dudleston Heath, Near Ellesmere, no later than January 8, 2018.

Any entries received afterwards will not count and the £10 entry free can be paid to 30-96-33 00286077 and don’t forget to reference your name and number.