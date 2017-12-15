Oswestry health care staff praised after hard work

A managing director for an Oswestry home care company is thrilled with the hard work which staff have delivered over the weekend.

Allenby Douglas Care Services on Church Street pride themselves in caring for their clients as if they were members of their own family.

Managing director, Jenny Upshall said: “Over this last weekend from 7am, in the dark, through the day and night our staff struggled to make their way to work through blizzards and snow to provide care for those who needed care in their own homes. These staff are often unseen and unknown to most people who may rightfully have seen the snow as an opportunity that brings joy to children maybe a good reason to hunker down and relax.

“Our staff walked to care calls when the car was too dangerous and some had relatives who accompanied them to their calls to ensure that they were safe in their vehicles.

“With all the doom and gloom talk we want to pay tribute to these staff who quietly go about their work at unsocial times to provide the much needed care for folks in their own homes.

“Dedication to duty is not a thing of the past. Our staff have just shown us what decent people they are. Their commitment shows us that working in the face of adversity for the comfort and safety of others remains as strong as it ever was. Our staff made us all proud – thank you.”