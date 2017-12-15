TNS clash with Connah's Quay called off because of snow

The New Saints will a face second weekend without any action after tonight’s home clash with Connah’s Quay Nomads fell foul of the weather.

Scott Ruscoe’s Welsh premier league leaders’ clash with Bala Town was also called off last week, meaning the next time TNS play, they will have gone three weeks without any action.

The decision to call the game off was taken after an inspection of the Park Hall playing surface, which has been under a heavy covering of snow since last weekend.

The Saints confirmed that once a new date is confirmed it will be announced and added to the club’s website.