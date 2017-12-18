CHRISTMAS: Which pharmacies will be open in Oswestry over the festive period?

As the Christmas holidays approach NHS England is reminding people to remember that not all pharmacies will be open over the whole festive period.

Patients can save time in the waiting room by visiting their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses.

In Oswestry, Station Pharmacy in The Old Station Building, will be open on Christmas Day between 12noon and 1pm, while Boots on Church Street, will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day between 10am and 4pm.

Dr Ken Deacon, Medical Director at NHS England (North Midlands), said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think. Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“As most GP surgeries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, we encourage patients to order any medication they need in plenty of time so they have a good supply during the bank holiday.”

Residents can also find information on their nearest walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by simply typing in their postcode on the NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk