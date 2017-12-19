Oswestry mayor calls for reopening of town's midwife unit after snow hits Shrewsbury centre

A call for Oswestry’s midwife-led unit to be reopened early has been made after a similar unit in Shrewsbury was forced to close.

Heavy snowfall last weekend led to damage to the roof of the Shrewsbury MLU forcing its closure which is expected to continue well into January. It means expectant mothers will have to travel to Telford – to either the Wrekin MLU or the consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital – or give birth at home.

However, Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, has said the pressures could be illeviated if health bosses chose to reopen the Oswestry MLU ahead of January 1 following its temporary closure because of lack of staff.

He told the Advertizer: “I think expecting mothers to travel to Telford is unreasonable, that’s a journey too far.

“If we have got a functional unit and we have presumably got enough midwives because Shrewsbury is closed, let’s get them up here so mothers can have their babies closer to home.”

Liz Grayston, who has spearheaded the ‘Save Oswestry Maternity Unit’ campaign, agreed, adding: “I would urge them to reopen the unit.”