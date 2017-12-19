Pensioner warns other over Solar Box Scam

A pensioner from Oswestry is warning others of a company that asked for £2,000 for a solar panel box – which should have cost just £250.

Malcolm Parry and his wife Patricia were conned out of £1,920 by a company based in Newtown, Powys, which has since been dissolved and will no longer return their calls.

The couple noticed the company had gone bust when they called to get a certificate of confirmation of the work done.

They have since been through solicitors and the Citizens Advice Bureau but have lost hope of getting their money back.

The company, firstly called One Energy UK and then Smart Life Renewables Ltd, has not returned any calls from Mr Parry.

“In hindsight, I wish I’d recognised they were dodgy,” said Mr Parry, 73.

“They had the gift of the gab and said they could have the job done in 45 minutes. They seemed like nice guys.”

The box should have been a Solar PV+, which would have fed extra unused electricity back into the national grid.

Mr Parry contacted Pure Electrics, a company from Oswestry, to check over the work that had been done by the Newtown con-men.

“When we were told the box should have cost £250 we were in shock,” said Mr Parry. “It is very frustrating. I’ve accepted we aren’t going to get our money back and now I just want to warn other people in the area this is happening.

“They seem to target pensioners and we just want to make others aware of the scam.”

Mrs Parry added: “We don’t even know if there is a safety issue with the box – it could have been fitted badly and that could have been a real risk.

“We should have had our guard up when they told us they wouldn’t accept cards, and wanted cash only.

“It’s not fair for the public to be conned out of money.”

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Our trading standards team were notified and the complainant received full advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service.

“Our staff reviewed the notification but there was little we could so as there had been only one notification about the company, which has now been dissolved.”