Shropshire's largest primary school reveals expansion plans

Shropshire’s largest primary school has revealed plans to create more classrooms.

Plans for additional demountable buildings at Woodside Primary School in Gittin Street, Oswestry, were submitted to Shropshire Council at the end of November.

The changes will include the creation of a new Key Stage One classroom and an extension to the existing baby and toddler room to create a nursery classroom to provide more space for the almost 700 pupils who attend the school.

It comes after the decision was made earlier this year to close the pre-school centre at the school.

Councillor Vince Hunt, a governor at the school, said: “It is a very big and very successful school with excellent staff and governors and most importantly it has excellent children.

“The changes to these demountables will give us the ability to have more classroom space. We are going to make sure the space is utilised in the best possible way for the older children.”

The plans will be discussed by Oswestry Town Council’s Development and Planning Committee on Monday, with a final decision expected from Shropshire Council by the end of January.