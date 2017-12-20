North Shropshire College students enjoy unusual lesson

North Shropshire College Maths and English students recently enjoyed a visit from local dairy products manufacturer Arla Foods, who successfully demonstrated the importance of Maths and English skills in the workplace.

The company, which produces well-known brands such as Skyr and Anchor, has a large packing facility based not far from the College on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate in Oswestry.

Tammy Huxley, training and development manager at Arla Foods Oswestry, gave presentations to the students which taught them more about Arla and how the company operates, including the importance placed on English and Maths skills at the company.

As part of the workshops, the students were given a mock assessment task. They had the challenge of building a tower out of marshmallows and spaghetti, utilising their Maths and English skills to work as a team and find the cheapest way of building their towers.

Jo White, Business Development Manager at NSC, organised the visit as part of the College’s commitment to business and employer engagement and comments, “It was great to have been able to take the opportunity to invite Tammy to the College.

The sessions were thoroughly enjoyed and engaged with by the students who were able to see how important Maths and English skills are, not only in employment but in everyday life as well. I would like to thank Tammy for visiting us, and hope that we can provide further opportunities like this for our students in the future.”

For more information about Maths and English courses, as well as our range of Full and Part-Time courses starting in 2018, please visit our website at www.nsc.ac.uk or call our Admissions Team on 01691 688080.